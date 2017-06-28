Massive new high-street discount store to open in Sheffield this weekend

A high-street discount shop will be opening a new store in Sheffield this weekend, creating up to 50 new jons.

Home Bargains, one of the UK's largest family-run retailers, will open its new store in Lowfield on Saturday, July 1.

Home Bargains in Sheffield

The store will take up the former Netto site on Queens Road Retail Park sites and will become the seventh Home Bargain store in Sheffield.

Joe Morris, operations director at Home Bargains, said: “We’re thrilled to be launching a new store in Sheffield and look forward to welcoming new customers through the doors.

“Queens Road will be a great location for us and we’re proud to be able to offer local people top-branded goods at exceptionally low prices.”

The 10,500 sq ft store, which is adjacent to Magnet and Dreams, will offer shoppers a range of products, including homewares, health and beauty essentials, sweets, snacks and drinks, as well as fresh and frozen food.

Home Bargains have already opened stores on Penistone Road, Hillsborough Shopping Centre and on Parkway Retail Park.

The company, which was established over 40 years ago in Liverpool, has more than 400 stores in the UK and employs approximately 18,000 staff.