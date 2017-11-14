Massive 40m 'Banksy' style mural unveiled in Doncaster

A huge 40m 'Banksy' style mural has gone on show in Doncaster.

The artwork has been completed in Denaby as part of the Well Doncaster project, requested by local people.

The colourful mural in Denaby.

The painting has been created by Doncaster mural artist Mandy Keating, who locals dubbed 'Banksy's Wife' when she first started painting the artwork.

The painting, featuring images of Denaby residents, has been painted using stencils - similar to the style of graffiti artist Banksy.

A spokesman for the project said: "The mural has been met with very positive comments and has become a successful public engagement project, from very young children right up to a lady in her nineties, all with stories to tell about their own lives and what they like best about the mural, which has brightened up an uninspiring shopping precinct."