Mass anti-Trump rally organised for Sheffield city centre

Hundreds of people are set to gather in Sheffield city centre tomorrow to voice their protests at Donald Trump becoming US president.

Organised by Sheffield Stop The War Coalition, protesters are due to gather outside the town hall from 5pm to voice their concerns about the controversial president-elect.

They will join hundreds of similar protest events held across the world at the same time as Mr Trump's inauguration ceremony in Washington DC.

The Sheffield event organisers posted details of the rally on Facebook and more than 100 people said they were going while over 250 indicated they were interested.

In a post on the social media website the group said they arranged it in protest at Mr Trump's alleged 'racist and sexist' outbursts, along with concerns about his policies on climate change.

The post adds: "Activists in the USA have called protests for the day of his inauguration – we stand in solidarity with them and will be protesting in towns and cities across the country including Sheffield."

Mr Trump has apologised for some of his remarks, saying: "I’ve said and done things I regret."