Martin Smith column: Flying saucers, the 60s...and transfer deadline day

Have your say

Oh how we laughed…

Fifty years ago yesterday Great Britain was gripped by a flying saucer hoax perpetrated by engineering apprentices with mischievous imaginations and too much time on their hands.

Back then, so the story goes, we were naïve, suggestible, getting into psychedelia for the first time and looking heavenward for answers to life’s great mysteries

But a far bigger hoax is being played on the country today.

One that those innocent sixties sky-watchers would have spotted in an instant.

It’s called the England football team.

We may have been an easy dupe back then for the Royal Aircraft Establishment lads who planted six small and bleeping fibre-glass flying saucers in the south of England.

But we knew what a football team looked like.

We wouldn’t have been fooled by the life-forms we have to watch today, not for a second.

Back then England had just lost 3-2 to Scotland at Wembley, a year after winning the world cup.

It felt like a national disaster, far worse than any alien invasion.

The England team that day was the one that had beaten West Germany the year before, Scotland had Law, Baxter and Sheffield Wednesday’s Jim McCalliog.

Proper footballers.

Now it can be like watching The Day The Earth Stood Still when England get it wrong.

n Top marks to Sheffield United for allowing edited transfer deadline day dealings to be broadcast online.

Those of us who don’t see the inner workings of football clubs wonder: what happens between bids?

How much say do players have on their futures?

Why did we get him and not the one we said we wanted?

The answer from the Bleacher Report video is just as we imagined - chaotic, unpredictable and slightly ridiculous with players and managers at the whim of agents’ and other clubs’ fanciful demands.

n One hundred and fifty years ago yesterday Sheffield Wednesday was born in the Adelphi Hotel in the city, one of football’s great anniversaries.

Those bewhiskered and over-organised pioneers are rightly credited with creating the multi-national mega-industry that football has become.

Sobering to remember then that the main reason people took up football in those days was to stay fit through the winter to be better able to play the then more important sport of cricket again in the spring.