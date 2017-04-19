Mapped: The South Yorkshire areas where the most antidepressants are prescribed

A South Yorkshire town has been named as the most depressed across Yorkshire and the Humber, according to new NHS data.

Barnsley has topped the list of towns and cities prescribing antidepressants across Yorkshire and the Humber.

Researchers analysing the NHS data have found that GPs prescribed antidepressants 64 million times in 2016, an increase of more than 600 per cent in 25 years.

In Barnsley, 1.76 antidepressants were issued per person in 2016, compared with a national average of 1.16.

South Yorkshire occupied three of the top four spots with Rotherham, issuing 1.55 per person, and Doncaster, with 1.47 per person, in third and fourth respectively.

Sheffield placed eighth on the list, ahead of Bradford, Leeds and York, with 1.29 antidepressants issued per person.

Database company Exasol found that twice as many antidepressants are prescribed per person in the North East as in the South East and London.

The company found that antidepressant use in Britain has been increasing for years with just nine million prescriptions made in 1991.

However, the BBC reported that nearly 47 million antidepressant prescriptions were issued in 2012.

Yorkshire and the Humber prescribed, on average, 1.29 prescriptions of antidepressants per person in 2016, higher than the England average of 1.16

Exasol found there is a large regional variation across the country with a clear link to deprivation in the North and East of England.

The highest prescribing district in the country is Blackpool, the only district in England where more than two prescriptions per person per year were given out by GPs.