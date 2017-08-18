Manic scenes at Meadowhall Retail Park as shoppers queue for hours in huge discount store sale

Have your say

Sheffield shoppers have braved 'manic' conditions this morning to find the best bargains in a discount store sale.

Bargain Buys at Meadowhall has started its half price sale and bargain hunters have been quick to find the best deal.

Queues inside Bargain Buys (s)

Pictures sent into the Star show hundreds of people queuing up at checkouts inside the store with trolleys full of discounted goods.

One shopper said it was 'manic' inside the store throughout the morning as shoppers battled to get the best deals around.

The store opened at 8.30am with huge queues already forming just half an hour later.

Some shoppers said they braved queues of up to three hours in their bid to land the best sales.

Bargain Buys has been approached for a comment