Manchester United on course to equal Sheffield Wednesday's record for most draws in a season + OWLS 1996-97 VIDEO

Premier League giants Manchester United are on course to equal Sheffield Wednesday's record for the most number of home draws in a season.

Jose Mourinho's mis-firing Red Devils have drawn nine of their 16 games at Old Trafford this season and could end up with the record for most home draws in a Premier League season.

They are just one behind the Owls and Leicester, who are current joint holders of the record with ten home draws apiece.

Wednesday clocked up their record in the 1996-97 season while Leicester have managed the feat twice - in the 1997-98 and 2003-04 seasons.

Owls' run came after a four-match winning start to the season which saw them top the Premier League and manager David Pleat receive Manager of the Month award for August.

But they soon fell out of the title frame and in the end they finished seventh in the final table – not even enough for UEFA Cup qualification - after a string of stalemates at Hillsborough.

You can relive some of the highlights of that season with the video review of Owls' 1996-97 season.