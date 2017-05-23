Manchester Terror Attack: Sheffield schoolgirl describes bomb blast horror inside concert arena

A Sheffield schoolgirl caught up in the Manchester Arena bomb blast has spoken of the terror as she fled the carnage.

Marcie Rose said she was inside the concert venue and was heading out towards the exit with friends when she heard the blast which left 22 people dead.

The Meadowhead School pupil along with friends Olivia Beresford, 15, Amy Flint, 14, Mae Hatton, 14, Emily Rollit, 14 and Katie Flint, 12, were watching US pop superstar Ariana Grande on Monday night.

Marcie, 14, told The Star: "I was coming down the stairs to the foyer and then there was a massive bang. We started running to the bottom of the stairs towards exit and we didn't stop.

"We didn't know really what was going on at the time but obviously when we got outside and saw all the ambulances and the police it was something really bad and realised it was serious.

"It was really chaotic and loads of people were crying and screaming - people looking for each other who had got lost.

"It was really scary and upsetting because it could have been me or one of my friends that were hurt or worse."

Mum Helen Flint, 47, from Beauchief took the girls over from Sheffield to Manchester and was waiting for them outside the arena when the blast took place.

"I'd just spoken to Olivia and she told me they were due to head out soon as the concert was ending. I was going to meet them at the exit to take them home.

"Not long after a huge bang went off - I stood there and thought it was a bomb - it was too loud not to be.

"My heart dropped and the next few moments seemed so surreal. People were streaming out of the doors many were screaming and crying. I tried the girls again but I didn't hear anything for 15 to 20 minutes and I then started to panic - you start to fear the worst.

The girls were split up but they were later reunited.

"The girls were really upset they were crying and it was awful to see. I got them in the car and just wanted to get out of Manchester as fast as I could," Helen added.

"I didn't realise the severity of it until I got home and put the TV on. I'm just so glad they're all okay."

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the bomb attack which killed 22 people, including children, and injured 59 more in Manchester.

The arrest was announced just moments after Prime Minister Theresa May denounced the 'appalling sickening cowardice' of the lone suicide bomber who detonated a homemade device in the foyer of the Manchester Arena just as thousands of young people were leaving a concert by US pop star Ariana Grande.

Declaring that police and security services would be given whatever resources were needed to track down any accomplices of the attacker, Mrs May vowed: "The terrorists will never win and our values, our country and our way of life will always prevail."

Greater Manchester Police said in a statement: "With regards to the ongoing investigation into last night's horrific attack at the Manchester Arena, we can confirm we have arrested a 23-year-old man in South Manchester."

Speaking outside Downing Street after chairing a meeting of the Government's Cobra emergency committee, Mrs May said that police and security services believed they knew the identify of the bomber, who died alongside his victims.

She said that he had chosen the time and place of his attack deliberately to cause "maximum carnage and to kill and injure indiscriminately".

Mrs May, who was later travelling to Manchester to speak to police chiefs, paid tributes to emergency workers and members of the public who rushed to help. She said they had shown: "The spirit of Manchester and the spirit of Britain - a spirit that through years of conflict and terrorism has never been broken and will never be broken."