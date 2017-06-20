Man withdrew hundreds using cards stolen from Doncaster garage

A man withdrew hundreds of pounds from Doncaster cashpoints using cards stolen from a garage.

The thief sneaked into the office at Beechfield Garage in Chequer Road, Hyde Park, yesterday afternoon and within 30 minutes stole £400 in two transactions.

He found pin numbers to the cards hidden in the office.

The crook also attempted to buy items from a jewellery shop but the card was declined after being cancelled by then following the discovery of the burglary.

Tia Rafferty, whose father Frank runs the garage, turned detective in a bid to track down the burglar.

She published CCTV footage of the suspect on social media and worked out his movements after the break-in.

Her appeal for help in identifying the suspect has been seen and shared thousands of times.

But Tia said she is disappointed in the lack of response from South Yorkshire Police.

Speaking 24 hours after the burglary was first reported, she said: "There is a police station just 150 yard away from our garage yet nobody has been to see us.

"I am so disappointed and have told them myself in my various phone calls to 101 that I am doing their job for them. I can virtually hand the offender to them on a plate through the power of social media yet he is still out there because nobody has been to see us yet."