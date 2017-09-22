Man with screwdriver stole cash from supermarket till in Sheffield

A man armed with a screwdriver escaped with cash from a supermarket till in Sheffield.

He struck at McColls in Market Square, Woodhouse, at 8am on Tuesday and demanded cash from the staff.

South Yorkshire Police said he then used a screwdriver to prise open a till before escaping with cash.

Police officers in Sheffield are also investigating an attempted raid at Birley Moor News on Birley Moor Road.

At 7.30am on Wednesday, a man demanded cash from a member of staff, but the panic alarm was pressed and the crook ran off.

A burglar is being hunted after he broke into Express Dial a Pizza on City Road, Sheffield, at 4.40am on Thursday and stole cash.

An investigation is also underway into a burglary of a business in Dunlop Street, Carbrook, between 6.30pm and 7am on Monday.

Officers said a lock was forced and a number of items, including copper cable, was stolen.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.