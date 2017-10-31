Man with knife threatens bakery shop staff in Sheffield

A man with a knife threatened staff during a raid of a bakery in Sheffield.

He struck at Greggs at the Parkway Central retail park, off Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, at 7.15am on Saturday.

South Yorkshire Police said he escaped with a small amount of cash.

The robber was white and wore black trousers, a grey jumper and a black cap. He was also carrying a bag.

Nobody was injured during the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 289 of October 28.