Man with head injuries found near Sheffield woods dies

A man found with head injuries near some woods in Sheffield has died.

Emergency services were called out to Cat Lane in Heeley on Saturday at 6.15am following reports that a man had been found unconscious and injured.

The 57-year-old was rushed to hospital having suffered a serious head injury and died yesterday afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police say there are no suspicious circumstances.

A spokesperson for the force said: "His family have been informed and are being supported by officers.

"An investigation commenced to ascertain the circumstances, in relation to tracing the man's movements prior to him sustaining his injuries and as to how he became injured.

"After extensive and thorough enquiries carried out by officers, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances and a file will now be prepared for the coroner."