Man with 'chest pains' calls 999 - only to ask crews for a lift to Meadowhall

A man rang up Yorkshire Ambulance Service complaining of chest pains, only to ask crews for a lift to Meadowhall.

Yorkshire Ambulance revealed that the man rang for the emergency services at around 8pm complaining that he had pains in his chest.

However, upon arrival, the man revealed that he only wanted a lift to Meadowhall and had no money.

Yorkshire Ambulance shared the shocking story on Twitter as part of a 24 hour 'tweetathon'.

As part of the tweeting marathon, the emergency service revealed that all emergency services were called to a hoax call in Sheffield at around 2am.

A woman in Sheffield also rang 999 at around 4pm complaining of toothache.

The team also revealed that they attended a call over an intoxicated man in Rotherham. However, when they are arrived, the man ran off shouting 'I'm Rupert the bear'.