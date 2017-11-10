Man with bat threatened to damage cars in Sheffield

Armed police were deployed to look for a man with a bat threatening to damage cars in Sheffield.
The alarm was raised by members of the public who were concerned that a man was walking along Glossop Road armed with a bat and threatening to damage parked cars on Wednesday afternoon.
A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Armed response vehicles were deployed to the Glossop Road area of Sheffield following reports of concern from members of the public.
"Just before 4pm on Wednesday, it was reported that a man was walking along the road carrying a bat, threatening to damage parked cars.
"An extensive search of the area was conducted however the man has not yet been identified."
Anyone with information should call 101.
