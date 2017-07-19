Man who verbally abused and robbed distressed taxi driver in Sheffield is jailed

A man who verbally abused a taxi driver before robbing him in Sheffield has been jailed.

Officers arrested Ashley Atkinson, of Winfield Road, Rotherham following a call from a distressed taxi driver in the early hours of Thursday, January 19.

The taxi driver reported Atkinson, 23, had verbally abused him and had stolen his mobile phone, after he had been asked to exit the taxi for causing disruption during a journey between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Atkinson was arrested by attending officers a short distance away.

Atkinson appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on Tuesday, July 18 and pleaded guilty to the robbery on Brightside Lane.

He was sentenced to four and a half years in jail.

DC John Briers who investigated the incident, has commented on the sentence. He said: “This incident caused distress to the victim, who was left vulnerable and scared by Atkinson and his actions.

"I’m glad Atkinson has now rightly been punished and I hope this sends out a clear message that we take all reports of robbery seriously and will work, where possible, to bring offenders to justice.

“If anyone would like to report any incidents of robbery, please contact police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Our priority is to keep everyone in South Yorkshire safe and all of our officers are dedicated to achieving this.”