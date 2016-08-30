Man who tried to protect ex-Chesterfield student from knife attack dies

A man who tried to protect a former Chesterfield College student as she was stabbed with a knife has himself died.

Tom Jackson, aged 30, was injured as he tried to save fellow backpacker Mia Ayliffe-Chung, 21, during a knife attack in Queensland, last week.

Mia Ayliffe-Chung

Ms Ayliffe-Chung, from Wirksworth, Derbyshire, had studied psychology and communication and culture at Chesterfield College.

Mr Jackson's sister, Liv, paid tribute to him on Facebook.

She wrote: "There is nothing in this world that can prepare you for the pain and heartbreak of losing a sibling and a friend, but there is great comfort in knowing that he was mine.

"To everyone back home and to everyone here in Australia there are literally not enough words to thank you for your support and beautifully kind words to my family at this time."

She said she was 'indescribably proud' of her brother.

Mr Jackson, from Congleton, Cheshire, died today.

His father wrote on a Youcaring fundraising page set up to help the family: "We are bereft. Our darling Tom has left us and the world is a poorer place. Thanks again to everyone for the love and support you have given us over the last few days, we will be forever grateful.

"There is dark and evil in this world perpetrated by a few, but so much more love and light emanates from so many more. That thought will sustain us over the coming days."

Writing on Facebook, friend Lizzie Scott, said: "Tom, you were one true hero and I feel privileged to have known you. Not many people would have been so selfless to have lost their lives."

Friend Rachel Eddie Edwards posted: "I keep praying it's not real as I can't really find the words to say how devastated I am to lose one of my greatest and longest friends.

"The world has lost a hero. I will never ever forget how much of an incredible person you are Jacko and how you lit up my life whenever we've been together or even on our many phone calls."

Frenchman Smail Ayad, 29, has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, one count of serious animal cruelty and 12 counts of serious assault.

The charges are set to be reviewed following Mr Jackson's death.