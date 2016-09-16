Man who took his trousers off in town centre is jailed for 20 weeks

A man who took his trousers off in a busy town centre has been jailed for 20 weeks.

Paul Wells, 32, of Chapel Street, Brimington, appeared at before magistrates on Wednesday over the incident in Chesterfield.

He was arrested and charged with outraging public decency on Tuesday, September 13 after a CCTV operator and several members of the public reported a man sitting on a bench with his trousers down near to the Portland Hotel on Beetwell Street.

Mr Wells was sentenced to 20 weeks in jail at the hearing at Chesterfield Justice Centre.

PC Stephen O’Callaghan, from the Chesterfield Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We are committed to targeting anti-social behaviour of any kind in the town centre, and understand the impact it has on people who visit and work in Chesterfield.

"Officers will always take appropriate action against those found committing a crime or anti-social behaviour.

“If you do see any anti-social behaviour in the area please report it to us so that we can not only take action in the short term, but also work alongside other partnership agencies to find longer term solutions whenever possible.”