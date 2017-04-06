Man who settled in Sheffield illegally faces deportation after being jailed for having false passport

A man, who arrived in this country illegally over 15 years ago, was found to have a false passport when Sheffield police officers arrested him for domestic violence offences.

Prosecutor Neil Coxon told Sheffield Crown Court today that when Amandeep Singh, of Marigold Close, Wincobank was in the process of being investigated for domestic violence offences carried out against his partner in January this year when officers found him to be in possession of a fake Portuguese passport.

After being handed a prison sentence of one year and a day for the offence Singh, aged 37, was told he could face deportation on his release.

Singh and his parents arrived in England illegally in 2000 on the back of a lorry due to 'political problems' faced by his family as a result of his father's role as a police officer in India, the court heard.

Defending, Andrew Swaby, told the court Singh had never applied for asylum during the 16 years he had been living in England, and that he obtained the false passport in order to be able to gain employment.

He said: "He has been able to work as a chef, and has managed to collect some savings."

Mr Swaby continued by telling the court how Singh had been through a difficult time, due to his parents being killed in 2001 which left him without any relatives or support in this country.

Singh, who was jailed for six weeks earlier this year for the offences relating to domestic violence, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a false document at an earlier hearing.

His Honour Robert Moore was asked by Mr Swaby to consider handing Singh a suspended sentence, due to the fact he and his former partner are expecting a child in August.

Sentencing Singh Mr Moore told him the offence was 'so serious' that only an immediate custodial sentence would be appropriate.

He said: "You came here illegally in 2000 and managed to start a life under the nose of the Home Office.

"I sentence you to one year and a day in custody. I have chosen that sentence deliberately because I want the border agencies to consider whether you should be deported."

Mr Coxon told the court how if a defendant residing in Britain illegally is handed a sentence of over a year, the Home Office is ordered to consider the case for deportation; but if a defendant receives a sentence of less than a year the matter is left to the Government agency's discretion.