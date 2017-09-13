Man who brandished knife on Sheffield street with intention of 'killing' his attacker is given suspended sentence

A 23-year-old man, who brandished a knife on a Sheffield street with the intention of 'killing' the man who had just attacked him, has been given a suspended sentence.

Sheffield Crown Court was told how just after 7.55pm on July 22 this year, South Yorkshire Police were called out to The Wicker, after receiving reports of a man matching the description of defendant, Oumda Arja, brandishing a knife outside a barbers shop in the area.

Prosecuting, Neil Coxon, told the court that officers found Arja crossing Derek Dolley Way, and when they approached him he initially cooperated fully, and produced the eight-inch knife he was carrying in the left sleeve of his jacket.

After arresting Arja, officers noticed blood on the rear of the 23-year-old's jeans and discovered he had been stabbed in the back.

"When questioned about that, his attitude changed and he became aggressive and uncooperative," said Mr Coxon.

Arja, of Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, was taken to Northern General hospital for treatment.

Following this Mr Coxon told the court that Arja was interviewed by police after they reviewed CCTV from the barbers shop which showed him clearly waving the knife, gesticulating and appearing 'agitated'.

He said: "The defendant explained that he was walking near to The Wicker..and someone he didn't know bumped into him."

This led to an altercation that culminated in Arja, who told police he had been carrying a knife for the last 20 days due to being bullied by a man he does not known, being stabbed.

Mr Coxon added: "He admits chasing the male to the shop and requesting that he came outside.

"He told police he intended to do the same the same to him as 'he had done to me'.

"He was asked by police to clarify what he meant, and he said I would have stabbed him as he did to me.

"He does however say: 'I wouldn't have entered the shop unless the owner let me in, I would have stabbed him outside.

"My intention was to kill him, or be killed by him'."

Arja pleaded guilty to one count of affray and one count of possession of an offensive weapon in a public place at a hearing at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 23, when he was remanded into custody.

Defending, Richard Davies, told the court: "He [Arja] wishes to assure you, through me, that he will not conduct himself in the way he did on that day.

"Specifically, he will not carry a knife in future and if he gets himself in bother, if he gets bullied again, he will go to the police."

Recorder Jeremy Barnett sentenced Arja to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

He said: "You are young, 23-years-old, of good character with no previous convictions.

Recorder Barnett added: "You have now said to me that you have changed your mind, and now accept that the law is correct and you will not carry this sort of weapon in public."