Man wanted over use of stolen cash card in Chesterfield

Police officers are searching for a man wanted over the use of a stolen cash card in Chesterfield.

The card was stolen from a car in Craven Road, Newbold, during the evening of Wednesday, September 6 or the early hours of Thursday, September 7.

It was then used at the Spar petrol station on Ashgate Road, Ashgate and the Esso petrol station on Chatsworth Road, Brampton, between 4.45am and 5.25am on Thursday, September 7.

Officers have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the theft.

Anyone with information should call PC Emma McGovern at Derbyshire Police on 101, quoting reference.