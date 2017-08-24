Man wanted over 'unprovoked, nasty attack' in Barnsley

Police are hunting a man over an 'unprovoked, nasty attack' in Barnsley.

South Yorkshire Police said a 69-year-old man had racial abuse hurled at him before he was kicked in his face and chest as he walked along High Street, Wombwell.

The attack took place at around 11.35pm on Tuesday, June 6 and left the victim needing hospital treatment for serious facial injuries.

Detectives have issued a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

Detective Constable Jill Rankin said: “This appears to have been an unprovoked, nasty attack, which left the victim not only with serious facial injuries, but also extremely shaken and nervous about going out.

“Since the incident was reported we have carried out numerous enquiries including speaking to people who were in the area at the time, as well as extensive analysis of CCTV footage.

“I’d now like to ask for your help to identify the man in this image, as we believe he may have important information about what happened.

“If you are the man in the picture, or know who he is, please get in touch with us."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.