Man wanted over threat to kill could be in South Yorkshire

A man wanted over a threat to kill could be in South Yorkshire, police believe.

Detectives hunting Matthew Alan Stanley, aged 27, said he is also wanted for five breaches of a non-molestation order.

They are warning that anyone who sees Stanley, from Selby in North Yorkshire, should not approach him but call 101 immediately.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call PC Stephen Armitage, of North Yorkshire Police, on 101.