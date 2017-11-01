Man wanted over theft of case at Sheffield railway station

A man is wanted by the police over the theft of a case from a train at Sheffield railway station.

Officers from British Transport Police have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information about the incident.

At around 6pm on Saturday, September 30 a man boarded a Trans Pennine Express train at Sheffield and was seen to be carrying a small suitcase.

He placed it on the luggage rack, removed another case - which was not his - and got off the train.

The train was the Manchester Airport to Cleethorpes service.

Anyone with information should call British Transport Police on 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 639 of September 30 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.