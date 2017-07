A man is wanted by the police over the theft of money from a cash machine in Chesterfield.

Officers investigating the incident at Tesco Extra in Lockoford Lane have released a CCTV image of a man they believe could hold vital information.

A cash machine user withdrew some money but forgot to pick it up.

A short time later it was taken by a passer-by.

Anyone with information about the incident at 1.20pm on Friday, June 16, should call Derbyshire Police on 101.