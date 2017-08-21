Man wanted over Sheffield murder still missing

A man wanted for questioning over a murder in Sheffield is still missing.
Aaron Divers, aged 22, was circulated as 'wanted' by South Yorkshire Police on Monday, August 7 and has still not been tracked down.
It was confirmed by the force today that he is still at large.
Divers is said to be wanted 'in connection with a number of serious offences,' including the murder of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was shot in broad daylight in Sheffield on Saturday, February 18.
Mr Al-Essaie had just pulled up in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.
Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.
Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
