Man wanted over Sheffield murder still missing

A man wanted over a murder in Sheffield is still missing today.
Aaron Divers, aged 22, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police 'in connection with a number of serious offences,' including the murder of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was gunned down in broad daylight in Sheffield on Saturday, February 18.
Mr Al-Essaie had just pulled up outside a house in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.
Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.
Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.
