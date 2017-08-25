Man wanted over Sheffield murder missing for nearly three weeks

A man wanted over a murder in Sheffield is still missing nearly three weeks after detectives appealed for information to help track him down.

Aaron Divers, aged 22, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police over a 'number of serious offences' including the shooting of 23-year-old Aseel Al-Essaie, who was killed on Saturday, February 18.

Mr Al-Essaie had just pulled up outside a house in Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe, for a family gathering to celebrate his twin sister's engagement when he was shot.

South Yorkshire Police appealed for information on the whereabouts of Mr Divers on Monday, August 7 but he has not yet been found.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call the police if he is spotted.

Two men - Matthew Cohen, 28, of Clough Wood View, Oughtibridge and Dale Gordon, 33, of Benty Lane, Crosspool - have both been charged with murder.

Patricia Sharp, 57, of Bramwell Street, Netherthorpe and James Good, 29, of Ringstead Crescent, Crosspool, have been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.