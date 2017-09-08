Man wanted over 'serious and violent' offences in Sheffield

A police hunt is underway for a man wanted over a number of 'serious and violent' offences in Sheffield.

Detectives want to quiz 22-year-old Meeshak Menzies over a number of crimes committed in Sheffield earlier this year.

They said he has also been recalled to prison.

Prisoners are often recalled to jail to serve the remainder of their sentences after being released early on licence on the condition that they remain out of trouble and adhere to strict rules.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong, said: “Menzies is well aware that he is wanted by police and that we have a dedicated team out looking for him.

“We know that some people within the community have seen and spoken to Menzies recently and I’d like to appeal to them directly to contact us”.

“If you do see him, please don’t approach him but instead call 999.”