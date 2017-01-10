Man wanted over break-in at Sheffield vets

A CCTV image has been released of a man wanted over a break-in at a veterinary surgery in Sheffield.

Springfield Vets in Handsworth was broken into at around 4.30am on Saturday, December 24 and police believe the man on the CCTV image could hold vital information.

A number of charity boxes were stolen after windows were smashed to gain entry.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Damage was caused to two windows at the vets during the reported burglary.

"Despite extensive enquiries the suspect has not yet been identified.

"Do you recognise the man in the CCTV still? Did you see the burglary?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

