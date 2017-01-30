Man wanted for 'threatening behaviour' and other offences is on the run in Sheffield

A man accused of criminal damage, breach of a court order and threatening behaviour is on the run this evening.

Detectives in Sheffield are appealing for the public's help to locate Dale Gordon, aged 32, who failed to appear at court to face criminal charges on three separate occasions.

Police constable Neil Hayes said: “It is only a matter of time before we will arrest you Dale, so please hand yourself in.

“Until we have Dale back in police custody, I would like to ask members of the public to please contact police if you have seen or spoken with Dale.

“If you have seen Dale or know where he is, please ring 101 quoting incident number 302 of 02 September 2016.”