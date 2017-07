A man is wanted by South Yorkshire Police for skipping a court appearance.

Damien Munroe, aged 37, is wanted by officers in Barnsley.

He is black, 5ft 10ins tall, has short, black hair and wears glasses.

Details of the nature of the court hearing he missed have not yet been revealed.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.