Man undergoes surgery after being knocked unconscious in robbery on night out in Sheffield

A man suffered a fractured jaw and broken nose in an attack and robbery on a night out in Sheffield

Jacob Bailey, aged 18, was targeted on Arundel Gate as he walked between the Tank nightclub and The Leadmill on a Boxing Day night out.

He was knocked unconscious in the attack and suffered a fractured jaw and broken nose.

Jacob, who was also robbed of cash, needed surgery to wire his jaw together.

Family friend, Alison Macintyre, who posted about the attack on Facebook, said it was 'sickening' and the culprits need to be caught.

Describing the attack on Jacob, she said: "He was attacked from behind and knocked unconscious.

"The attacker(s) didn't stop there. Oh no, they then beat him to bits - seriously breaking his jaw at both sides, breaking his nose and more

"Then the cowards robbed him.

"He has undergone intensive surgery and has now got his jaws wired together.

"He will take months to recover from this trauma."

"Please share this and let us try and find out who is behind this sickening attack.

"There must be people out there who know who the perpetrators are.

"The only aim is to track down these vile characters before they actually kill someone. It could be your son or daughter lying in an hospital bed next - or worse."

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Officers are investigating after an 18-year-old man was reportedly robbed during a night out in Sheffield.

"It is reported that the man was walking with a friend along Arundel Gate, Sheffield, in the early hours of Tuesday, December 27, when a man attacked him.

"The alleged assault resulted in the victim suffering serious facial injuries, requiring surgery on his jaw and nose.

"He also had cash stolen from his wallet during the incident.

"Police investigating the matter are continuing to carry out enquiries to identify the man involved, and would ask anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to contact them."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

