Man trapped in vehicle after South Yorkshire crash

The collision occurred on the junction with Victoria Road and Barbers Avenue in Parkgate, Rotherham at around 8.50pm last night, and involved two vehicles.

A man has been hospitalised after being freed from a car involved in a two-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed crews were sent out to free a man trapped in one of the vehicles.

The man was freed after over an hour, and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

No-one else is thought to have been injured in the collision.

