Man trapped in vehicle after South Yorkshire crash

A man has been hospitalised after being freed from a car involved in a two-vehicle collision in South Yorkshire.

The collision occurred on the junction with Victoria Road and Barbers Avenue in Parkgate, Rotherham at around 8.50pm last night, and involved two vehicles.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman confirmed crews were sent out to free a man trapped in one of the vehicles.

The man was freed after over an hour, and was taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg.

No-one else is thought to have been injured in the collision.