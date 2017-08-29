Man to stand trial charged with attempted murder after children hurt in South Yorkshire car crash

A trial date has been set for a man accused of trying to kill four children.

Owen Scott, of Heather Road, Fawley, Hampshire, will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on September 22 charged with four counts of attempted murder.

Scott, 29, was arrested after a grey Dacia Logan containing himself, two girls aged eight and seven, and two boys aged 21 months and nine months, crashed into The Travellers Inn in Copster Lane, Oxspring, at about 12.25am on August 23.

The car was travelling along the A629 Copster Lane, near the junction of Bower Hill and Coates Lane, when it left the road and crashed into the front wall of the pub.

The children were taken to hospital with injuries ‘which are not all thought to be consistent with the collision’, South Yorkshire Police said.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates Court on Saturday and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Scott is also charged with dangerous driving.