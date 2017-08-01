Man threatened with knife in street robbery in Sheffield

Have your say

A man was threatened with a knife during a street robbery in Sheffield in which his phone and jacket were stolen.

He was targeted in Blyde Road, Fir Vale, over the weekend.

Police investigations are also underway into a robbery in Earl Marshal Road, Fir Vale, at 12.30am yesterday, where a man was assaulted and had his phone and wallet stolen.

At 5pm on Sunday, July 31, a man was assaulted in Wensley Street, Crookes and his bike was stolen.

It was later found abandoned in Firth Park and returned to the owner.

At 10.45pm on Saturday two men forced their way into a house in Verdon Street, Burngreave, where they assaulted the occupant and caused damage to the property.

The incident is being treated as an attempted robbery.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.