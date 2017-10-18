Man threatened with knife in Sheffield street

A man was threatened with a knife by two men on a motorbike in Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the 55-year-old was targeted in Wragg Road, Wybourn, at 5.05pm on Monday.

Two men on a motorbike approached him and the passenger made threats with a knife while attempting to steal a bag the victim was carrying.

The men on the bike eventually rode off empty-handed.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.