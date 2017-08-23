Man taken to hospital after attack in the toilets of a South Yorkshire bar

Have your say

A man was left needing hospital treatment after he was attacked in the toilets of a South Yorkshire bar.

The 35-year-old was reportedly assaulted whilst inside the toilets of Opium 10 bar in Peel Parade, Barnsley.

He was taken to hospital to be treated for cuts to his head and face.

The reported attack happened between 1am-2.15am on Sunday, August 20.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 159 of August, 20 2017.