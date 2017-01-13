Man suffers head injury in South Yorkshire street attack

Police have launched an investigation into a South Yorkshire street attack, during which a 50-year-old man suffered a head injury.

The incident took place at around 1.30am on January 1 when the man was reportedly assaulted by a man as he walked down Chantry Grove in Royston, Barnsley.

The alleged attacker had been walking on the same street with a larger group of men prior to the incident taking place.

South Yorkshire Police have launched an appeal for witnesses to the attack this afternoon.

A spokesman said: "The man has been described as in his late twenties, around 5ft 6ins tall, of a stocky build, with dark curly hair, a goatee style beard and to have been wearing a burgundy coloured t-shirt.

"Did you see the attack? Do you recognise the man in the e-fit?

"If you have any information about in the incident please contact police on 101 quoting crime reference number B/3051/2017."