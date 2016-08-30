Man suffers broken bones in attack after party in South Yorkshire

A man was left with a fractured eye socket and other broken bones in an attack after a party in Barnsley.

The 50-year-old was attacked at a bus stop in Thurnscoe Bridge Lane, Thurnscoe, as he made his way home following a party on Saturday, August 20.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "He left a party at around 8pm and has no memory of what happened.

"He suffered a fractured eye socket and fractures to his head.

"Police believe he may have been assaulted and officers would like to speak to witnesses and anyone with information.

"Did you see what happened?"

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.