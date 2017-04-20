Man still in hospital after life threatening attack in Sheffield bar

A man who suffered life threatening injuries in an attack in a Sheffield bar remains in hospital this morning.

The 28-year-old was attacked in Walkabout on Carver Street in the early hours of Sunday.

His condition today is described as 'stable'.

A police probe into the attack is underway.

Detectives quizzed a 23-year-old man on suspicion of assault over the weekend before releasing him from custody while enquiries continue.

Police chiefs ordered the closure of the pub over the weekend following the attack.

They were due to apply for a three month closure order at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday morning but withdrew their application after talks with Walkabout bosses, who agreed to a series of changes at the bar.

The installation of an enhanced CCTV system and the employment of a new door security team were ordered before the pub could re-open.

Changes to the team's management team were also ordered by police chiefs.

An action plan for the bar has been drawn up.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.