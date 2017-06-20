Man still in custody over stabbing in Sheffield street

A man remained in police custody last night over a stabbing in a Sheffield street.

The 31-year-old was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following a knife attack in Norton Avenue, Norton, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, June 18.

South Yorkshire Police said there was an altercation outside the Bagshaw Arms, which then spilled into the street.

As one of the parties involved was attempting to get into a taxi, a knife was produced.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed in his chest and taken to hospital for treatment.

His injuries are nor life threatening.

"Officers have launched an investigation into the incident and are asking for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who witnessed anything that may be able to assist their enquiries, to report it."

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.