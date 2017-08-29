Man stabbed in stomach outside Barnsley primary school

A man was stabbed in his stomach outside a Barnsley primary school, detectives have revealed today.

The 28-year-old was attacked outside Oakwell Rise Primary Academy, Doncaster Road, Ardsley, at around 3.40am on Monday.

He was rushed to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assault has been released under investigation as enquiries continue.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 154 of August 28.