Man stabbed in Sheffield street

A man was stabbed in a Sheffield street after approaching a group of men who had smashed a window.

South Yorkshire Police said the 30-year-old suffered 'minor puncture wounds' in the attack in Rutland Road, Neepsend.

An E-fit of his attacker has been released in a bid to track him down.

He was last seen running off towards Penistone Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Between 11.45pm and midnight on Saturday, March 11, it is reported that the 30-year-old man approached a group of men, who are alleged to have smashed a window of a business premises in Rutland Road.

"One of the men is reported to have threatened the 30-year-old man with a knife, before assaulting him.

"The suspect is then believed to have run from the scene, along with the two other unknown men, towards Penistone Road.

"The 30-year-old man suffered minor puncture wounds.

"Do you recognise the man in the e-fit image?"

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.