Man stabbed in liver in attack in Sheffield

A man was stabbed in his liver in an attack on a Sheffield estate.

The man was taken to the Northern General Hospital but his injuries are not life threatening.

He was arrested on suspicion of affray, assault and driving while unfit.

A second man was arrested over the stabbing and remains in police custody this morning.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "This was a domestic incident involving two males and a female.

Police officers cordoned off part of Gresley Road while officers carried out enquiries at the scene.