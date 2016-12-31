Man stabbed in Doncaster street

A 26-year-old man is in hospital after being stabbed on a Doncaster street in the early hours of the morning.

Police were called to Princess Street, Mexborough, at 3.36am this morning, Saturday December 31, to reports of a stabbing.

Scene of a stabbing at Princess Road in Mexborough

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The road is cordoned off while officers continue to investigate.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “There has been a stabbing on Princess Road overnight. The road is still cordoned off to preserve the scene at the moment.

“We received the call at 3.36am this morning. A 26-year-old male was stabbed in the street. The man was taken to hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

“One person is currently in custody.”

No further details are available about the nature of the man’s injuries or the person who is in custody.