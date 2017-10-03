Man shoved aftershave into ex’s mouth

An-out-of-control man stuck an aftershave bottle into his ex’s mouth and grabbed her around the neck.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 27 how Matthew Clarkson, 26, of Wain Avenue, Chesterfield, became angry after a row spilled into his ex’s home as he was gathering belongings to leave.

Sarah Haslam, prosecuting, told a previous hearing: “They have their own houses but they did not leave together but they had stayed with each other regularly. He accepts he assaulted the complainant and he got angry after an argument in the car outside and they returned to her home. She asked him to leave and they went upstairs and he accepts he pushed an aftershave bottle into her mouth while they were on the bed.”

Mrs Haslam added Clarkson also grabbed the complainant by her neck for about 20 seconds. Clarkson also went downstairs and punched a hole in a door, according to Mrs Haslam.

The defendant pleaded guilty to committing assault by beating and to causing damage on September 4. Magistrates sentenced Clarkson to 10 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a rehabilitation activity.

He must pay £85 costs, a £115 victim surcharge and £30 compensation.