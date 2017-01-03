Man shot dead by police in neighbouring West Yorkshire

A man has died in a police shooting during an operation near a motorway in West Yorkshire

The incident occurred during a 'pre-planned' operation near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield at around 6pm yesterday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said more than one arrest had been made and those arrested had required hospital treatment for injuries 'not related to firearm discharge'.

No officers were injured in the incident, the spokesman said.

The dead man's identity has not been released and police are yet to confirm any further details about the operation.

The force said it had informed the Independent Police Complaints Commission and was 'fully co-operating' with the watchdog's investigators.

The westbound entry and exit slip roads and eastbound exit slip road at J24 for Huddersfield and Halifax is closed this morning while the scene is examined.

The roads are likely to remain closed until around 10am but the motorway itself is unaffected.

A police spokesman said: "During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"The slip roads east and westbound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation."

Witnesses reported seeing 'five or six' police cars, a Mercedes E Class and a Jaguar at the scene.