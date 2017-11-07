Man seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

A man is in hospital this afternoon after he was found was stab wounds in a Sheffield street.

The 22-year-old was found in Blackstock Road, Gleadless Valley, with knife wounds to his back and lower body, at 2.30pm yesterday.

He was rushed to hospital where he remains in a stable condition today.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Smith said: “Our initial enquiries into this incident suggest that the man walked on to Blackstock Road to seek help from members of the public, following an assault by a group of men.

“At this time, it is not yet clear where the exact assault took place, however I’d like to urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in that area yesterday afternoon to get in touch with us.

“Our enquiries are continuing in the area today and we are liaising with the victim to ascertain the exact circumstances of the incident.

“If you have any information that could assist with our enquiries, or saw what happened, please call."

Contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 quoting incident number 539 of November 6.