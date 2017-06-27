Man seriously injured in stabbing in Sheffield

A man was seriously injured in a stabbing in a Sheffield street.

The 32-year-old was knifed in Burngreave at around 9.20pm on Sunday and was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

South Yorkshire Police said officers patrolling the city suburb found the injured man in Lopham Street after being alerted by a member of the public.

The force said the incident is not believed to be linked to recent unrest in the suburb in which people have been shot and stabbed.

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "At around 9.20pm on Sunday, police officers on patrol in Spital Hill, Sheffield, were alerted by a member of the public to reports of a man injured nearby.

"A 32-year-old man was found on Lopham Street with suspected stab injuries. He was taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

"Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident but at this time, it is not being connected to the incidents in the area last week."

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.