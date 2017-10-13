Man seriously injured in crash in Sheffield

A man was seriously injured in a crash in Sheffield which closed a road for nearly 10 hours.

The 72-year-old was in a silver Hyundai which was involved in a collision with a black Toyota Avensis in Norton Lane, Norton, at 7.25pm on Wednesday.

South Yorkshire Police said the Toyota was travelling along Norton Lane towards the Bochum Parkway at the time of the collision, at the junction with Norton Park View.

Officers investigating the circumstances surrounding the collision sealed off the crash scene until 5am yesterday.

Witnesses should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.